‘DNC-Lite’: Jenna Ellis Quits Republican Party for Not Supporting Trump’s Election Lies
GIVE IT A WEEK
Talk about committing to the bit. Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis said Monday she’s done with the Republican Party because it hasn’t been supporting the former president’s election lies hard enough. “Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” she said on Real America's Voice’s Just The Truth. Ellis has been one of the most ardent supporters of the false claim that Trump actually won the 2020 election, and she said she’s mad that GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wasn’t doing enough to support the former president. “All of them, including Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party. I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again,” she said. Ellis took to Twitter Tuesday to blast the Republican National Committee as “DNC-lite” and call herself a “conservative independent.”