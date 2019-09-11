CHEAT SHEET
IT’S ALL HAPPENING
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Are Teaming Up for a Behind-the-Scenes ‘Office’ Podcast
Prepare to indulge in all of the nostalgia on Oct. 16 when Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s podcast “Office Ladies” premieres on Earwolf, the comedy network for podcast company Stitcher. The actresses, who starred in The Office together for nine seasons, will break down a different episode of the hit series each week, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and responding to messages from fans. Though their characters, Pam and Angela, rarely got along on the show, Fischer and Kinsey are close friends off-camera. The funny ladies are sure to have natural chemistry.
“As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show,” Fischer explained in a statement, “it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years.”
Kinsey reflected, “The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences.”