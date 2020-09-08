Woman Behind Gender-Reveal Trend Begs People to Stop After Fire
‘NO ONE CARES BUT YOU’
The woman who inadvertently sparked the gender-reveal craze 12 years ago by cutting into a cake filling with pink icing and then blogging about it says the trend has to end. Jenna Karvunidis took to Facebook after California authorities said a pyrotechnic device used for a gender-reveal video sparked a wildfire that scorched tens of thousands of acres. “Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you,” she wrote. “It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s dick. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.” She added that she has been getting messages over the fire. “Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.”