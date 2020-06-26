YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Quits After Racist Nicki Minaj Blackface Video Resurfaces
YouTube mega-influencer Jenna Marbles quit the platform Thursday after fans asked her to apologize for her past racist videos. Marbles, real name Jenna Mourey, posted a message Thursday announcing her intention to leave YouTube and make the offensive videos private. She referenced two videos from 2011 and 2012—one showed her donning blackface to impersonate rapper Nicki Minaj, and another featured a rap with a racist joke about Asian people. On the Minaj impression, Marbles said: “It was not my intention to do blackface... I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful.” She also said that her rap, which included the line “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong ding dong,” was “inexcusable.” She went on: “I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”