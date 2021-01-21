Texas Real-Estate Agent Who Took Private Plane to Riots Is Now Begging for Cash to Cover Legal Fees
‘I NEED HELP PATRIOTS’
A Texas real-estate agent who took a private plane to the Capitol insurrection and called it “one best days of my life” is now begging her fellow “patriots” for donations to cover her legal fees. Jenna Ryan, a real-estate broker and life coach, was released from custody last week after being charged for her role in the storming of the Capitol, which she documented on social media. On Thursday, Ryan wrote a Twitter thread begging for donations to help pay for her legal fees for “protesting at the US Capitol.”
“I am being surrounded by hateful people who are calling me a racist and asking for me to go to prison for 10 or 20 years and saying all sorts of horrible mean things about me,” Ryan wrote. “They don’t even know me. They want my business destroyed. I need help patriots.” She added that while she has already raised $1,000, she will need more financial help considering “all my computers were confiscated as well as my phone and my Maga hat.” “There is a concerted effort to destroy patriotic, Christian, patriots and Trump supporters. It is happening, and we need to come together. At this point I need support so that I can clear my name,” she added, noting that her trial is in Washington, D.C.