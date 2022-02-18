Infamous ‘White and Blonde’ Capitol Rioter Released, Immediately Gets Back to Tweeting MAGA Conspiracies
BACK AT IT
The infamous Capitol rioter who boasted that she would never be jailed because she’s white and blonde has immediately returned to tweeting MAGA conspiracy theories hours after her release from prison. Texas real-estate agent Jenna Ryan served 60 days in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 attack before being released on Thursday—and it appears she couldn’t wait to get back to the kind of conspiracy-peddling that got her into trouble in the first place. Her first tweet back read: “Best. Birthday. Ever!!!” Then, she started sharing Hillary Clinton conspiracies from the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and pandemic misinformation specialist Clay Travis. Before she went to prison, Ryan said she hoped to lose some weight while incarcerated. The Dallas Observer reported: “There’s no word yet on whether she dropped the 30 pounds she’d hoped to shed or how much yoga she did.”