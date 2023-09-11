CHEAT SHEET
    Jenni Hermoso Gets Hero’s Welcome at Club as Rubiales Quits Over Kiss

    ¡CAMPEONA!

    Philippe Naughton

    Spanish World Cup star Jenni Hermoso receives a tribute on return to her club in Mexico.

    Luis Cortes/Reuters

    Spain’s Jenni Hermoso made an emotional return to club soccer on Sunday only hours after the head of the Spanish football federation said he was resigning over what she insists was an unwanted kiss on the lips after the country’s World Cup victory three weeks ago. Hermoso received a hero’s welcome after returning to her Mexican club, Pachuca, unveiling a mural inside the Hidalgo Stadium before taking to the pitch in the shadow of a giant banner showing her playing for both Spanish and Mexican teams. Luis Rubiales announced earlier on Sunday that he was resigning as head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation because it was “clear I cannot go on.” The controversy, which has also cost team coach Jorge Vilda his job, has laid bare the deep sexism prevalent in Spanish sport in a #MeToo-style reckoning.

