The Secret to Luxe-Looking Neutrals? Texture. Add Some With These Stunning Hand-Woven Baskets
Artisanal
Elegant neutrals are a decor trend with no sign of slowing down. Timeless and high-tone, a neutral palette oozes sophistication. But how do you make it look elegant and warm instead of sterile and boring? The answer is thoughtful texture, like the hand-woven grass of these Jenni Kayne baskets.
Each is woven by a Ghanese artisan from elephant grass with vegetable-tanned leather handles. They’re available in small, medium, or large (but really, get one of each for a casual, nested look). Whether you’re tucking away a soft throw blanket or nestling in a potted plant, these baskets add visual interest to your neutral palette.
Small Nesting Basket
Members pay $165
If you’re undertaking a full decor renovation, consider becoming a Jenni Kayne member. For a $150 annual fee, you get 20% off all furniture and decor for the entire year. If you’re buying the full set of baskets, the membership instantly pays for itself (ok, almost – you save $147 off your purchase). Just hit "Join Membership" to add it to your cart with your beautiful baskets.
