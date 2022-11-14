Jennifer Aniston Announces Death of Her Father With Instagram Tribute

CHEAT SHEET
Jennifer Aniston on Monday announced the death of her actor father, John Anthony Aniston, in an Instagram post paying tribute to his memory. John, who was 89, was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a part which he first played in 1985. Jennifer said he passed away on Friday “without pain.” “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she added in her tribute. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace— and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”