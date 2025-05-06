Cheat Sheet
Jennifer Aniston at Home When Man Crashed Through Her Front Gates

SHOCK ENTRY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.06.25 9:47AM EDT 
Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' in the Flatiron District on July 27, 2024 in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

A man has been arrested after smashing a vehicle into Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home and destroying her gates on Monday, police have confirmed. The driver was detained by private security guards at the star’s home in Bel Air and is currently in LAPD custody, ABC News reports. According to local sources, the Friends star was at home during the incident. The driver, a man in his 70s, complained of pain following the crash and lay on the ground, where he was surrounded by armed security guards who waited for the police to arrive. Police sources allege the man has a minor criminal history and will be charged with felony vandalism. The suspect has no previous history with Aniston, who has been targeted before. Still, the incident is not believed to have been an accident. Investigators are currently looking through his social media and exploring his background to determine a possible motive for the attack.

Read it at ABC News

2
Stephen Miller: Marco Rubio Will Be the ‘Kissinger of Our Time’
KISSING UP
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.06.25 8:55AM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 6:00AM EDT 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller heaped lavish praise on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comparing him to arguably the most famous American statesman of the 20th century. Asked about reports that President Donald Trump was considering him to replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser, a job temporarily handed to Rubio, Miller told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “We have a tremendous national security adviser right now. His name is Marco Rubio. I have gotten to know Marco so well, I consider him a close friend. He’s doing an extraordinary job. He will be the Kissinger of our time,” Miller said. Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, was a deeply polarizing figure who famously opened up U.S. foreign policy to China, negotiated a nuclear détente with the Soviet Union, and guided U.S. policy at end of the Vietnam War. Rubio has spent most of his short tenure so far trying to ride out his boss’s oscillating positions on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza—and his threats to invade America’s allies. “I’m just proud to work alongside [Rubio] in my role as deputy chief and homeland security adviser,” Miller told Ingraham. The two “are working very closely together” on Trump’s mass deportation effort. “Let me tell you, President Trump made the right choice with this appointment,” Miller said.

3
Pete Hegseth’s Signal Addiction Goes Way Deeper Than We Knew
OBSESSED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 05.06.25 3:41AM EDT 
Published 05.05.25 9:14PM EDT 
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participates in a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Peru Elmer Schialer and Defense Minister of Peru Walter Astudillo at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on May 5, 2025.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participates in a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Peru Elmer Schialer and Defense Minister of Peru Walter Astudillo at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on May 5, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth cannot get enough of Signal. The defense secretary used the encrypted messaging app at least a dozen times for official Pentagon business, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That included directing aides to inform foreign governments of unfolding military operations. Unclassified yet still sensitive information was also revealed, along with his schedule and media appearances. According to two sources, Hegseth sent texts in the app from an unsecured line in his Pentagon office, along with his personal phone. He is said to have set up many of the chats himself, though an aide, identified as Marine Col. Ricky Buria, is said to have also posted on Hegseth’s behalf. Buria, according to the Journal, is the one who posted Houthi military attack plans with a Signal group chat that included Hegseth’s wife, brother and lawyer. Both the Pentagon and Buria did not comment when approached by the Journal. Hegseth’s incessant use of Signal was first highlighted after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a group chat with senior Trump administration officials, who chose to use Signal to discuss the Defense Department’s daily operations despite the Pentagon having its own communication network.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

4
Rihanna Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Ahead of Met Gala
GROWING FAMILY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 7:46PM EDT 
Rihanna
Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna made a fashionable pregnancy announcement ahead of the Met Gala. The singer posed on the streets of New York, donning a monochrome gray outfit with her baby bump peeking out in photos posted by photographer Miles Driggs on Instagram Monday evening. Rihanna shares two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months—with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple first made their relationship public in November 2020. “We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna told British Vogue in February 2023. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, previously said he and Rihanna “do a real great job at collaborating and making children.” “I think that’s our best creation so far,” he told Complex in November 2023. “Nothing’s better than that.”

5
Rosie O’Donnell’s Escape From Trump Cost Her Millions
WHATEVER IT TAKES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.05.25 6:06PM EDT 
Rosie O'Donnell
Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell‘s commitment to not living in Donald Trump‘s America a second time is unmatched, as the former talk show host sold her New York City penthouse for less than half its value, according to Page Six. O’Donnell announced that she was moving herself and her 12-year-old child to Ireland after the 2024 election results, and has since said she hasn’t regretted the decision. It’s a good thing too, since her penthouse home at 255 E. 49th Street, which she paid $8 million for in 2017, was sold for just $4.75 million last month. She didn’t price it to give away, the site reports, as the initial listing had the property priced at $8.3 million. O’Donnell became a regular target for Trump when the media personality became one of his fiercest critics. Last month, O’Donnell told CNN, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.” In March she acknowledged that the move was an adjustment, but the right thing for her family: “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”

Read it at Page Six

6
‘White Lotus’ Stars Re-Follow Each Other Amid Rumored Feud
PDA ALERT
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 4:21PM EDT 
Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins
Wood and Goggins attend an after-party for the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 Jeff Kravitz/HBO

A month after sparking feud rumors, former White Lotus co-stars may have reconciled. As of Monday, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have officially re-followed each other on Instagram. Rumors of a rift between the pair first ignited ahead of the show’s April 6 season finale, when fans noticed the actors, who frequently interacted on Instagram, were no longer following each other. Co-star Jason Isaacs seemed to poke fun at the feud rumors over the weekend when he posted a series of selfies with Goggins captioned, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” However, it seems like this may still be a touchy subject, at least for Goggins. The actor recently shut down an interview with The Times after the interviewer repeatedly asked about Wood. Neither actor has publicly addressed the rumors, but when questioned about unfollowing his former co-star, Goggins said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”

Read it at People

7
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Reveals Surprising ‘Misconception’
NO, NOT I
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 3:29PM EDT 
Gloria Gaynor
Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.

Read it at Metro

8
‘Morning Joe’ Forced to Walk Back Kash Patel Nightclub Claims
OOPS
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 05.05.25 1:26PM EDT 

A Morning Joe guest made a wild claim that FBI Director Kash Patel spent more time at nightclubs than doing his actual job—but it appears the claim may not be true. MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” Figliuzzi has not addressed the comments on his Bluesky account.

9
Microsoft Shuts Down Skype After 22 Years
GREAT GIG IN THE SKYPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 05.05.25 1:21PM EDT 
Published 05.05.25 1:17PM EDT 
Skype
Skype SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on video-messaging service Skype after 22 years. For years synonymous with online video calls, the pioneering service was first launched in 2003, acquired by eBay in 2005, and then sold to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011. But the rise of competitors like FaceTime and Zoom—and the failure to recapture the market it once dominated during the COVID-19 pandemic—effectively sealed the platform’s fate. As of May 5, the service is dead, with Microsoft positioning Teams as its successor. The remaining user base can now log in to Teams using Skype credentials. “If they do want to come to Teams, then the first run is pretty instantaneous because we’ve already done the work on the backend to restore their contacts, message history, and call logs,” Amit Fulay, vice president of product at Microsoft, told The Verge in February. Microsoft first announced it would shut down the service in February.

10
ICE Barbie Is Now Paying Migrants $1K to Self-Deport
CASH OUT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 1:07PM EDT 
TECOLUCA, EL SALVADOR - MARCH 26: As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. The Trump administration deported 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organizations 'Tren De Aragua' and Mara Salvatrucha with only 23 being members of the Mara. Nayib Bukele president of El Salvador announced that his government will receive the alleged members of the gang to be taken to CECOT. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced plans to pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to “self-deport.” In a press release Monday, the DHS revealed that migrants who use the CBP One app to notify authorities of their intent to leave the country will receive travel assistance and be given lower priority for detention and deportation. “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Noem said during the announcement. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she added. She also bragged that the initiative is a “70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers” because it currently costs an average of $17,121 to arrest, detain, and remove people who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the DHS. President Donald Trump spoke about a potential stipend plan last month. “We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can,” he claimed in an interview with Fox Noticias.

Read it at Associated Press

