CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jennifer Aniston: I’ve Lost a ‘Few’ Anti-Vaxxers in My ‘Weekly Routine’

    ‘A Real Shame’

    Cheyenne Ubiera

    Breaking News Intern

    David Livingston/Getty

    Jennifer Aniston revealed in a recent interview that a “few” friends who refused to get the COVID-19 jab—or disclose their vaccination status— aren’t part of her “weekly routine” anymore. “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” Aniston said in an interview with InStyle. “It’s a real shame.” While filming the second season of her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, Aniston said the cast and crew followed strict COVID guidelines. She added that people have a “moral and professional obligation to inform” others of their vaccination status since most people aren’t being tested every single day. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion—but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she explained. The former Friends star is on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.

    Read it at InStyle