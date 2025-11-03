Jennifer Aniston Makes It Official With Her Hypnotist Boyfriend

Former President Bill Clinton was seen with a bandage on his face Sunday as he watched his daughter complete the New York City Marathon. The 42nd president was all smiles during the race alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, despite the tan Band-Aid over the end of his nose. He was seen hugging Chelsea Clinton, 45, after she crossed the finish line. It’s the latest in a long line of health worries for the 79-year-old, who was seen with a defibrillator in August this year. He was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., in December, which the Daily Mail reports was due to “a fever and suspected dehydration.” He underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, but still keeps a busy political schedule, which includes campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidates. He joined a fundraiser in October on behalf of the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger. The vote takes place on Tuesday, with Spanberger leading by 7.4 points, according to RealClearPolling. It is not clear why Clinton was wearing the bandage, although the Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with her relationship after wishing her new “love” a happy birthday. The Friends star had been heavily rumored to be dating author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, since July, but now things seem to have moved on a step. “Happy birthday my love,” The Morning Show star, 56, wrote in a post featuring a black-and-white image of her hugging him from behind, smiles all around. “Cherished ❤️,” she added. Images of the pair have been few and far between, but clues about their relationship have not. The pair were spotted looking affectionate on a yacht in July, kickstarting the rumor mill. They have even been seen heading out for a bite to eat with Anison’s actor pal Jason Bateman. In August, a source close to the couple told People that the pair were “casually dating and having fun.” They added, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work… He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Aniston’s previous partners include actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.
Sean “Diddy” Combs looked weary and grayer in his first public appearance since being arrested in September 2024. The disgraced musical mogul was seen with a graying beard, dressed in a puffy jacket and orange beanie in photos obtained by TMZ of him at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where he was talking in the yard with other inmates. The 55-year-old music mogul requested that he be transferred to Fort Dix to serve his 50-month sentence for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Previously, Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, known for its “grim” conditions, but requested a transfer to the New Jersey facility to be closer to his family and participate in a drug treatment program. At MDC, Combs created a course called “Free Game With Diddy,” where he taught fellow inmates business skills. During his October sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs, “You will have the chance to show your children and the world what real accountability and healing look like.” TMZ reports that Combs’ first assignment at the new prison is working in the laundry room, washing and drying clothes. The rapper’s lawyers filed an appeal on Wednesday seeking to reduce his sentence.
A 77-year-old man fell 130 feet into a ravine while cycling back to his caravan from a supermarket in France’s mountainous Cévennes region. He survived for three days by drinking the bottles of red wine he had just bought. The ravine was located in the town of Saint-Julien-des-Points, and the cyclist ended up on the banks of the Gardon River. Rescue doctor Laurent Savath described the man’s survival as “a miracle … given the cold and the rain, with almost nothing to eat or drink,” according to CBS News. The man tried to call out to passing vehicles and was finally spotted by road workers after days of shouting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, The Independent reported. A helicopter then lifted him to safety. According to French outlet Entrevue, the pensioner sustained minor injuries and a mild case of hypothermia. “He fell into a stream several times trying to scramble back up,” Dr. Savath said, explaining that this likely caused the man’s hypothermia. “He is safe and sound,” he added.
Five tourists are dead after they were caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps on Saturday. The five mountaineers from Germany were killed in South Tyrol, a popular region for climbers and tourists, near Cima Vertana in the Ortles mountains at an altitude of about 11,500 feet, The Independent reported. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Three bodies were recovered that day, while the final victims—a man and his 17-year-old daughter—were found Sunday morning. Two men survived the avalanche and were airlifted to a nearby hospital. “They had been dragged to the lower part of the gully where the avalanche occurred,” Alpine rescue spokesman Federico Catania told the outlet. “Rescue teams are now returning to the valley, also considering the worsening weather conditions at high altitude.” Avalanches have long plagued the Italian Alps, which count among Europe’s deadliest skiing regions over the past decade, according to NPR.
Duane Roberts, credited with inventing the first frozen burrito, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, TMZ reported. The millionaire businessman died peacefully in his sleep. His wife, Kelly J. Roberts, remembered him as “a visionary entrepreneur, devoted husband, and a man whose heart and generosity forever shaped our family and community.” Roberts began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19, realizing that fast food would become a staple of the American diet while working at Butcher Boy Food Products. He went on to invent the first frozen burrito in 1956, became president of Butcher Boy, and expanded the business from a single plant with 60 workers to six plants employing 1,400 people. “With all of my various businesses, there is no way to resolve every challenge each day; it’s like being on a treadmill. But that’s what keeps you full of life,” Roberts said of his life’s work. His stepchildren are Doug Reinhardt and Casey Beau Brown, who both appeared on the reality TV series The Hills. “Together, we built a beautiful life working side by side," Roberts’s wife said in a statement, adding that he was an incredible husband, stepfather, and loving grandfather.
Jennifer Lawrence is feeling less certain about speaking out against Donald Trump. In an appearance on “The Interview” podcast for The New York Times, the Hunger Games star said she didn’t want to “add fuel to the fire” of the division in America being sown by the second Trump administration. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Lawrence if she wanted to continue speaking out about Trump after Lawrence penned an open letter decrying the state of country following the 2024 election. “I don’t really know if I should,” said Lawrence. “I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.” Later on, Lawrence wondered if speaking out against the Trump administration could turn people off from her movies. “I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change the world because they don’t like my political opinions,” she said. Though no longer keen on speaking out against Trump, Lawrence is promoting her politics through her art. Through her production company Excellent Cadaver, she funded Bread and Roses, which follows three women in Afghanistan during the 2021 Taliban offensive, and an abortion documentary called Zurawski v Texas.
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher raged at a fan who launched a flare in the middle of the crowd at a gig in Melbourne, Australia. After the band neared the end of its song, “Champagne Supernova,” Gallagher, 53, admonished the fan, wagging his finger, saying, “That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty.” But the “Wonderwall” singer took to social media after Thursday’s performance to further blast the fan. “To the massive C--- who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f----- up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Gallagher wrote on Friday. The stadium’s roof was also closed as the flare could be seen landing in the middle of the packed mosh pit. The sold-out show in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium was Oasis’ second of three scheduled performances at the venue. It remains unclear how the fan snuck the flares past security, which reportedly checked bags, or if there were any injuries. The band’s 2025 reunion tour kicked off in July, marking their first live gig in 16 years — after breaking up in 2009 due to the Gallagher brothers having a falling out.
Rudy Giuliani spent his Halloween night as Christopher Columbus—but only somewhat, since his impression still had very Giuliani-esque criticisms of Joe Biden, George Soros, and the “dirty” people who don’t want his statue up any more. Giuliani, 81, opened his Friday broadcast of America’s Mayor Live in what looked like period-appropriate garb, with a world map in the background. “I am very appreciative of the mayor because he supports my statues,” his version of the Italian explorer said, likening those who feel the opposite to flat-earthers. Giuliani’s Columbus, holding up a beach ball globe, accused them of being paid by Soros. He also took issue with Biden’s use of the autopen. The former president “never signed his name,” he griped. Giuliani and his assistant, Maria Ryan—dressed as Spain’s Queen Isabella I—had nothing negative to say about Columbus, whom African historian Basil Davidson called the “father of the slave trade,” and whose rule in the Caribbean another expert said resulted in the “genocide” of the native population.