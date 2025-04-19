Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s easy to roll your eyes when you hear about a celeb-loved workout that delivers real results, considering you’ll probably never get the chance to try it out for yourself. But with more and more A-list wellness and fitness favorites becoming accessible to non-celebs, the elusive world of Hollywood is right at our fingertips.

The latest workout method to expand its access is Pvolve, the Jennifer Aniston-loved routine that consists of low-impact mobility and stability-focused sculpting workouts that incorporate patented Pvolve workout equipment into the classes.

Although Pvolve classes were previously available to stream at home, the majority of classes took place in studios across the country. Now, Pvolve is launching a Sculpt Anywhere campaign that allows you to take your favorite workout on the go, no matter where you are or how hectic your travel schedule is.

The Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere bundle includes Jennifer Aniston’s favorite workout equipment, all packed into one compact travel kit. The compact kit features the P. band, a patented arm toner that also works shoulders; a P.3 Trainer that adds extra resistance to any move; the light ankle band that adds low-impact resistance; gliders to work your lower body and core; and a heavy resistance band to fire up your glutes.

Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Travel Kit The travel bundle comes in a chic, neoprene travel case that fits each piece perfectly. Just throw it in the back of your car for a road trip, or tuck it into your carry-on roller bag for your next work trip. See At Pvolve $ 315 Free Shipping

“When you spend your life on the go like me, you learn the importance of an effective, reliable routine. After years of fads and burnout, Pvolve is the only workout that can keep up with my ever-changing schedule while consistently delivering the results I need. I never leave home without it,” Aniston says.

Best of all? The Sculpt Anywhere bundle is currently on sale for 10 percent off with the code SPRING10, making it just $247.50 (originally $314.99). In addition to the five pieces of travel equipment, new members will get three months of unlimited streaming access, which includes over 1,500 classes.

You’ll also score a free one-on-one personal training consultation with a trainer who can help you plan your Pvolve workouts according to your fitness goals. No matter what, it’s risk-free to try, since you have 30 days to try it out and return it completely free with no money lost.

Take advantage of the spring deal today to get ahead of your workout goals just in time for summer. If it’s good enough for Jennifer Aniston, it’s good enough for us.

