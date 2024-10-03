Jennifer Aniston Responds to Wild Obama Affair Rumor

Jennifer Aniston wants to make something clear about her relationship with the Obamas.

Aniston visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, where Kimmel confronted her with an In Touch cover from a few weeks ago, titled “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” The story alleged that the Friends star had an affair with former President Barack Obama, which left Michelle Obama “betrayed,” the front cover read.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like ‘Oh, no, what’s it gonna be?’ or you get an email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story—and then it’s that,” Aniston told Kimmel with a laugh. “I was not mad at it,” she continued, but “That is absolutely untrue.”

“I’ve met him once,” Aniston added. “I know Michelle more than him.” Aniston and the 44th first lady both appeared on Ellen’s 60th birthday episode in 2018—but the actress has publicly supported the Obamas since their time in the White House and beyond. During Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2020, the star posted a screen grab of Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris fist bumping with the caption, “THIS is everything.”

So no, Aniston said, “There is no truth,” or betrayal of Michelle Obama. Kimmel took the opportunity to run a few more rumors past Aniston.

“Let me know if they’re true or false,” he said before asking her whether she’d received a salmon sperm facial, whether she really keeps a ziploc bag of her “dead therapist’s ashes,” and whether she travels abroad with “jars of olives.” All of those rumors, Aniston confirmed, are true. She declined to explain the ashes or olives, opting instead for, “It’s a long story.”