Jennifer Aniston Shares Matthew Perry Text: ‘Says It All’

Following in the footsteps of Friends costars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, who posted heartfelt messages on Instagram dedicated to departed costar Matthew Perry yesterday, Jennifer Aniston herself took to the social media platform on Wednesday to add to the chorus of voices honoring Perry. Her message was the longest so far—and also revealed one intimate text he sent her “out of nowhere.”

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.”

“We were always the 6 of us,” Aniston continued. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

Aniston shared a text Perry had sent her. It reads: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)”

“Rest little brother,” she added. “You always made my day.”