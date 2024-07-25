Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance Over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment
NO FRIEND OF HERS
Jennifer Aniston sent a stark message to Trump vice presidential pick J.D. Vance on Wednesday over his 2021 comment that the U.S. is run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made... It’s just a basic fact—you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.” “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story alongside of screen shot of Vance’s 2021 interview. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.” She continued: “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.” The actress has previously shared details of her own IVF struggles, telling Allure in November 2022, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”