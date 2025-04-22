Jennifer Aniston Surprised by Her Unexpected ‘The Last Of Us’ Cameo

The Vatican shared Pope Francis’ last words in his final hours before he died of a stroke on Monday, April 21. According to the Vatican’s press office, Francis said “thank you” to his longtime health aide, Massimiliano Strappetti, a nurse whom the pope has said “once saved his life by suggesting colon surgery.” Strappetti also provided his support as Francis made a surprise appearance in the popemobile, touring among tens of thousands of worshippers outside St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, where he also gave his annual blessing. Before the event, the Vatican reported that Francis had asked Strappetti, “Do you think I can manage it?” Later, he expressed his gratitude to his aide, saying, “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.” The Vatican noted that he was “tired but content.” His health rapidly declined on Monday morning, as reported by the church, with “the first signs of the sudden illness” appearing around 5:30 a.m. local time. “Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma,” the Vatican explained.
Vatican Reveals Pope Francis' Final Words Before Death
Award-Winning Actress, 62, Is Named World's Most Beautiful
Family Reveals Former Child Actress Has Died at 24
Jennifer Aniston Surprised by Unexpected 'Last Of Us' Cameo
Hegseth's Fox 'Friend' Intros Him With Embarrassing Gaffe
Hegseth's Pentagon Chief Boasted About Strippers in Meetings
Mariah Carey's Kids Beg Her to Delete Easter Bunny Pics
6 People Who Could Be Trump's Next Defense Secretary
Woman Dragged Out of GOP Town Hall by 6 Guards Suing for $5M
Tiger King, 62, Marries Inmate, 33, Wanting U.S. Asylum
Actress Demi Moore has been crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine. The honor follows a string of recent award wins, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award—but notably not an Oscar—for her starring role in 2024’s critically-acclaimed body horror movie The Substance. “It’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments," the 62-year-old said of her incredible year. “But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.” Moore admits she used to “torture” her body much like her character in The Substance did, but added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.” Asked how she defines beauty at this stage in her life, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is... On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”
Sophie Nyweide, who played the daughter of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal’s characters in the 2009 drama Mammoth, died aged 24, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Her family made the announcement in an obituary, confirming she passed away on April 14. Nyweide began acting young, appearing in seven films by the age of 10. She was born on July 8, 2000, in Burlington, Vermont, and discovered her love for acting after watching movies at the Village Picture Shows Cinema in Manchester. In the obituary, her family shared that their daughter was a “kind and trusting girl,” adding, “Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.” They described her as a passionate writer and artist, noting that “many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.” The statement continued, “She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.” An official cause of death was not provided. Nyweide’s first role was as the title character in Bella (2006). She later appeared on a 2007 episode of Law & Order and in the 2007 films And Then Came Love and New York Serenade. Her appearance on the ABC hidden-camera show What Would You Do? in 2015 is her final onscreen credit.
Jennifer Aniston Surprised by Her Unexpected ‘The Last Of Us’ Cameo
Jennifer Aniston reacted to her surprise cameo in the latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The actress posted a clip from the episode showing Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, discovering and flipping through a 2003 “Best & Worst Dressed” issue of People magazine with Aniston on the cover. She shared the clip on her Instagram story with the caption: “Of all things to survive the apocalypse 🤣.” Fans noted that this issue of People was published on Sep. 22, 2003, which aligned with the start of the mushroom zombie outbreak in The Last of Us on Sep. 26, 2003. Aniston was spotted with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal last month on a “business dinner” in Los Angeles, reported People, sparking unlikely dating rumors and speculation that they might star in an upcoming project together.
Fox News accidentally fired Pete Hegseth from the Defense Department a bit prematurely on Tuesday morning. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade introduced Hegseth before their interview as the “former secretary” of defense on Tuesday before quickly correcting himself, saying Hegseth was the “current secretary of state”—a role occupied by Marco Rubio, not Hegseth. Kilmeade explained his initial flub stemmed from Hegseth’s former job as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. He then asked Hegseth to comment on accusations from former Pentagon staffers that the department is in shambles under his leadership. Hegseth vowed during the interview to pursue and potentially prosecute leakers, claiming reports over his repeated use of the Signal messaging app to share attack plans came from staffers who were fired for leaking to the press.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff was allegedly steering some of his meetings in a weird direction. During a meeting with a group that works with veterans last month, chief of staff Joe Kasper began detailing a night out at a Washington strip club with one of the group’s representatives, according to someone present at the meeting. After multiple missteps and many complaints by staffers, it was revealed last week that Kasper would be reassigned to a different position in the department. That same week, Hegseth ousted three of his top members from his inner circle, who said they were “incredibly disappointed” by how their termination was handled. Hegseth himself has consistently found himself in hot water, from his involvement in “Signalgate” in March, to this week being accused by NBC News of sharing sensitive information to a 13-person Signal group chat, which included his brother and wife. Now, his inner circle also seems to be crumbling alongside him. When questioned about the Signal chat at the Easter Egg Roll Monday, Hegseth said: “This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me.”
Mariah Carey’s 13-year-old twins begged her to take down pictures of them with the Easter bunny after she shared the photos with her 14 million Instagram followers. “The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!” Carey, 56, captioned a slideshow of photos. In one picture, her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are holding empty Easter baskets next to a person in a giant bunny costume. Monroe offered the camera a slight smile while Moroccan looked solemn and flashed a half-hearted peace symbol. “OMG DELETE IT,” Monroe wrote in the comments. “Why you do this to me mom,” Moroccan added, with a crying emoji. The pop superstar shares the twins with her ex-husband, actor Nick Cannon. She also posted several images of herself in a sparkly pink mini dress holding up golden eggs and hugging the Easter bunny. When someone in the comments noted that Moroccan didn’t look happy about “going on an Easter egg hunt,” he clarified, “I love egg hunts, just being nonchalant.”
Look, I got out of the Donald-Trump-is-definitely-going-to-do-this-or-that game a while back. Because, well, the guy does a whole lot of things any normal politician wouldn’t even think of doing. Like nominating Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense. But I will tell you that knowing Trump, and how quickly he loses patience with anyone getting bad press, Hegseth is on very thin ice amid the latest round of leaks slamming his leadership at the Pentagon. So who could be next in line? There’s Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has the resume; he spent 5 years in the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan—and also went to Harvard Law School. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has a military background, and Trump reportedly reached out to him when it looked like Hegseth might not make it to a confirmation vote earlier this year. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, another veteran and a leading voice in Congreess on the issue of sexual assault in the military, did Trump a major solid when she came out in support of Hegseth’s nomination. Maybe the ever-transactional Trump decides to return the favor? Click through to see the full list of candidates I think could be in with a chance.
Teresa Borrenpohl, who was dragged out of a Republican town hall by six men, intends to sue for $5 million in damages, NBC News reported. The Idaho woman was forcibly pulled out of her seat onto the floor by private security guard when she disrupted a local GOP town hall in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Feb. 22. On Monday, she filed a notice of tort claim with the Kootenai County Clerk saying that her constitutional rights were violated by a group of men, including Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris, and a private security company hired for the event. “Town halls are intended to foster conversation and discourse across the aisle, which is why I am deeply alarmed that private security dragged me out of the public meeting for simply exercising my fundamental right of free speech,” Borrenpohl said in a statement. The court filing follows prosecutors’ announcement that six men had been charged in connection with the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s town hall. In a statement released on April 17, the Coeur d’Alene City Attorney’s Office said it had filed charges against the individuals involved. According to the statement, Paul Trouette, Russell Dunne, Chistofer Berge, and Jesse Jones face charges of battery, false imprisonment, violating security agent uniform regulations, and breaching security agent duties. Alex Trouette was charged with violations related to security agent uniforms and duties, while Michael Keller was charged with battery.
The Tiger King, aka Joseph Maldonado, has found love for the sixth time—and has tied the knot with a fellow inmate. Joe Exotic, 62, the infamous Netflix star locked up for attempted murder, said “I do” Tuesday to 33-year-old Mexican Jorge Flores Maldonado, who is in jail for immigration violations. Although Maldonado is almost 30 years his junior, the convicted felon was overjoyed to show off his new hubby in a photoshopped Instagram post. The two posed with matching white hats and boutonnières. Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin and 19 counts of animal abuse. He said last October that he was working on “getting [his now-husband] asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” Exotic tagged President Donald Trump in his post: “All I pray to God for is Trump will allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it’s too late,” likely referencing his recent prostate cancer diagnosis. The viral zookeeper was previously wed to 22-year-old Dillon Passage after meeting him during karaoke night at a safari-themed bar. The two split up in 2021.