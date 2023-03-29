Jennifer Aniston Thinks Gen Z Can’t Stomach ‘Friends’ For Some Reason
WHO SAID THAT?
Jennifer Aniston has followed in the footsteps of many legendary comedians by implying an invisible cancel culture force is holding comedy at gunpoint—and she claims even relatively milquetoast Friends isn’t safe. “Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she told AFP in Paris. “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians. Because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.” Aniston went on to argue younger generations don’t think Friends is sensitive enough. “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” she said. The show is one of the most popular of all time and has remained in the cultural zeitgeist well beyond its 2004 end. It has also remained one of the most watched shows in the streaming era, despite Aniston’s statements.