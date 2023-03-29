CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jennifer Aniston Thinks Gen Z Can’t Stomach ‘Friends’ For Some Reason

    WHO SAID THAT?

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Jennifer Aniston smiles and points on the red carpet

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Jennifer Aniston has followed in the footsteps of many legendary comedians by implying an invisible cancel culture force is holding comedy at gunpoint—and she claims even relatively milquetoast Friends isn’t safe. “Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she told AFP in Paris. “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians. Because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.” Aniston went on to argue younger generations don’t think Friends is sensitive enough. “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” she said. The show is one of the most popular of all time and has remained in the cultural zeitgeist well beyond its 2004 end. It has also remained one of the most watched shows in the streaming era, despite Aniston’s statements.

    Read it at France24