Jennifer Aniston Vacations with Hypnotizing Male Companion
Jennifer Aniston seems to be entranced with her rumored new boyfriend—literally, perhaps. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published photos of Aniston and hypnotist Jim Curtis vacationing on a beach in Mallorca, a month after rumors began on social media about the actress’ links to Curtis. The Mail reported that Aniston and Curtis joined Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda, on the Spanish island and that the two partied on a yacht together. Curtis is a self-described “wellness pioneer, author, and hypnotist” who claims to help clients “recover from the past and become magnetic.” The actress has liked several of his Instagram posts dating back to Nov. 2023, and the two were seen dining together in California in late June. On July 1, Aniston liked a video in which Curtis shared love-related affirmations “to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance.” Curtis’ words could well have hit home for the twice-divorced Aniston, whose romantic pursuits have been a perpetual source of fan fascination she started dating first husband Brad Pitt in 1998. They married in 2000 but split in 2005 amid rumors of Pitt’s romance with Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Aniston started dating her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2011 and went on to marry in 2015 before divorcing three years later. Aniston and Curtis have both stayed mum up to this point about any potential romance.