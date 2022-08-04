Jennifer Coolidge Credits ‘American Pie’ With Getting Her Laid 200 Times
If there’s one thing Jennifer Coolidge is going to do, it’s ooze a voracious, borderline, otherworldly sexual charisma. Luckily, the producers of American Pie recognized that in her immediately, and cast her as Jeanine Stifler, a.k.a. the resident hot mom of the franchise. That role, in turn, did wonders for her sex life, Coolidge told Variety. “I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she said in an interview published Wednesday. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.” Bestowed with MILF status, however, Coolidge has moved on to what she considers the pinnacle of her career (so far): the wealthy, slightly unhinged vacationgoer Tanya in Mike White’s The White Lotus. To Variety, she called the role “one of the greatest things that ever happened to me,” and “a killer job that no one else thought I could do.”