TV

Jennifer Coolidge Wants ‘Justice’ for Her ‘The White Lotus’ Character

#JUSTICE4TANYA

Coolidge says Tanya McQuoid’s husband Greg “needs to go down.”

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries in The White Lotus
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Aides Panic at Social Security Boss’s Shutdown Threat
Gabriel Arana
TrumplandTrump’s Social Security Head Doubles Down on Threat to Shutter Administration
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsTrump Claims He Didn’t Sign Deportation Order He Definitely Signed
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsCNN Host Says Trump Doesn’t ‘Really Do Much’ Before Noon
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsMass Shooter Kills Three Teens in New Mexico
Kenneal Patterson