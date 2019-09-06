CHEAT SHEET
Jennifer Dulos’ Estranged Husband Fotis Dulos: I Believe My Wife Is Still Alive
The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos claimed in a new TV interview he had no part in her disappearance—and said he believes she is still alive. The NBC Dateline conversation was recorded before Fotis Dulos was re-arrested Wednesday in connection with the case. “Do you believe Jennifer is alive?” NBC host Dennis Murphy asked in a clip of the interview set to premiere Monday. “I do,” Fotis said. “I’d like to not discuss this, per my attorney’s advice.” The NBC reporter also asked Fotis, a father of five, if he had anything to do with the disappearance of his wife, who has not been seen since May 24. “I did not. But I’d like to leave it at that,” he said.
Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested and pleaded not guilty in June to charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. This week, the pair were re-arrested on an additional charge of evidence tampering related to a pickup truck authorities believe was used to transport Jennifer’s body.