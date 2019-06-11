Estranged Husband’s DNA ‘Found Mixed’ With Blood of Missing Connecticut Wife Jennifer Dulos: Prosecutors

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos, pleaded not guilty in Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, moments after prosecutors revealed new evidence that they said indicate his involvement in her disappearance. State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo told Judge John F. Balwie that investigators found DNA belonging to the 51-year-old mixed with his wife’s blood on a kitchen faucet in her New Canaan home. “The lab was able to confirm that the defendant’s DNA was found in a mixture on the faucet inside Jennifer’s kitchen in the house [where] she went missing. Both the mixture and the defendant’s DNA. It was blood on the faucet,” Colangelo testified. Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping off her five children at school. Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Troconis, who told police she was not in the New Canaan area the day of Dulos’ disappearance, also pleaded not guilty.