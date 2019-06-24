An attorney for the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos claimed she wrote a manuscript that was similar to the novel Gone Girl, suggesting she could have staged her own disappearance, The Hartford Courant reports. Attorney for Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis, said in a statement to NBC News he had been given a “very dark, 500-plus page novel” written by her. “We don’t know what had become of Jennifer, but the Gone Girl hypothesis is very much on our mind,” Pattis said. The Courant said the manuscript was written in 2002, a decade before Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl was published. Flynn’s book and the adapted screenplay depicts a woman who faked her own death after disappearing to frame her husband for murder.

The spokeswoman for Dulos’ family, Carrie Luft, said she has seen the manuscript and claimed Pattis was mischaracterizing it. “Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. Her book has nothing to do with Gone Girl,” Luft said in a statement, adding that Dulos’ situation was “not fiction or a movie.” Dulos, who was locked in a bitter divorce battle with her husband, has now been missing for a month.