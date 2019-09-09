CHEAT SHEET
GONE
Possible Murder Weapon in Missing CT Mom Case Sold for $10: Report
The weapon police suspect may have been used to kill Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos was ultimately sold by a homeless man for $10. According to The Hartford Courant, a hunting switchblade was found in a garbage bag also containing a bloody pillow by a homeless man named “George”—who is seen on surveillance video taking an object out of the trash can, wiping it on his pants leg, and putting it in his pocket. “George” reportedly traded the knife to a man called “Fudge,” who says he then sold the knife for $10. “Fudge” reportedly told investigators he did not remember who bought the knife, which he said was slightly smaller than a chef’s knife. “I had no idea it (the knife) was from some murder until the police told me when they questioned me. I said I had nothing to do with no murder,” he told the newspaper. State police believe the knife, along with other evidence tainted with Farber Dulos’ blood, was tossed on the same day the mother went missing in May.
Police have arrested the mother of five’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend for alleged evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Police also found evidence of “serious assault” at Farber Dulos’ home, and footage reportedly shows a man who looks like Fotis Dulos tossing garbage bags in 30 trash cans in Hartford the day she disappeared. Both Fotis Dulos and Farber Dulos were involved in a tumultuous divorce. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty and are currently free on bond. They are slated to appear in Stamford Superior Court later this month.