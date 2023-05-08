‘Pink Beret’ Jan. 6 Rioter Charged by Feds After Ex-Boyfriend Reported Her
A woman believed to have entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was hit with federal charges related to the riot on Monday, according to NBC News. The woman, Jennifer Inzunza Vargas Geller of California, was reported to the FBI by a former boyfriend after a tweet from the bureau seeking to identify her went viral in late April. The Department of Justice charged her with four misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings. Vargas Geller was not in custody on Monday, and there is a warrant out for her arrest, a law enforcement source told NBC News. Vargas Geller, who surveillance footage shows wandering around the Capitol in a pink beret on Jan. 6, was recognized by a clothing designer she once dated when a friend showed him the FBI’s tweet last weekend. “I stopped dead in my tracks,” he told NBC News. “I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’”