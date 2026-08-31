Trump Officials Panic About Pentagon Pete’s Wife Pulling the Strings

Pete Hegseth’s tenure as defense secretary has been marked by leaked Signal chats, radical religion, and a war on wokeness. But it’s his wife who has officials concerned.

Across Donald Trump’s administration and the Pentagon, concerns are spilling out over Jennifer Hegseth’s influence on her husband—and on a department with an annual budget larger than countries with the world’s largest economies.

“Jennifer Hegseth is a very heavy hand and one of his closest advisers with access inside the building, which is very unusual for a secretary of war/secretary of defence,” one official told the Times of London on Monday.

Former Fox & Friends colleagues Pete and Jennifer Hegseth have continued their collaboration at the Pentagon. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Long before the president announced that he had appointed Jennifer, 49, to lead his Military Spouse Commission, the former Fox News producer’s influence over her husband, 46, was known.

In March 2025, Pete was caught revealing details about forthcoming strikes on Yemen to his wife in a Signal group chat. Before being appointed, he credited positive changes in his life to “two Js”: Jennifer and Jesus. Just last month, more than 20 former and current DOD officials told The New York Times that Jennifer was a key part of her husband’s decision-making process.

In addition to sitting in meetings with reporters and preparing Hegseth for appearances, his wife has reportedly interviewed candidates for jobs at the Defense Department. As she serves out her unofficial role, Jennifer is a full-time mother for the child she shares with Pete and her six other stepchildren, some of whom she homeschools.

Now, reports have surfaced that Pete is mulling a bid for the White House in 2028—with Jennifer fully behind him, though Hegseth has denied any such ambitions.

“It is the syndrome of, you’re a cabinet member, you’re young, everybody thought you weren’t going to get in this position, everybody thought you weren’t going to last as long as you did. So what the hell is a run at the presidency?” the official told the outlet.

At Fox News, Jennifer was known for handpicking hard-right culture-war topics designed to draw viewers—many of which are similar to the war against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that Pete Hegseth has embarked on at the DOD.

It was at the conservative network that hard-right Harry met Sally. She was Pete’s producer, he was a married man rumored to be struggling with alcohol abuse and facing allegations of sexual assault (which he has denied). Jenny grew smitten, divorced her spouse, and became the third Mrs. Hegseth.

While Pete barely cleared Senate confirmation, it seems his wife believes he may have the chops to go up against Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, two names Trump has publicly named as contenders for his job in 2028. However, not everyone agrees.

Donald Trump will one day have to finally decide to endorse JD Vance or Marco Rubio. Kylie Cooper/File Photo via Reuters

“There have been rumblings about his potential presidential ambitions. I don’t know about this cycle, but for him it would be in his best interest to stay quieter than to be out there aggressively,” the official told the Times, adding that the “smart play” for Hegseth would be backing another contender for the White House right now to “preserve his ability to throw his hat in the ring in the future after maybe a little bit of a clean-up on the image.”