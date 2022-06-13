Jennifer Hudson Earns EGOT Status with Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’
EGOT GOAT
On Sunday night, Jennifer Hudson became the 17th person in history to win the four major American entertainment awards, adding a Tony to her already impressive collection of an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar. The actress and singer won the Tony as a co-producer of A Strange Loop, which took home the evening’s top prize for best musical. Hudson is the second Black woman, after Whoopi Goldberg, to join the exclusive club of EGOT winners, and the fifth woman overall. She previously won an Oscar in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls; has two Grammys under her belt, including one for her self-titled debut album from 2008; and won a 2021 Daytime Emmy for executive producing an interactive animated short film. Hudson became a producer of Michael R. Jordan’s smash musical during its Broadway transition earlier this year, joining other heavyweights like Don Cheadle, RuPaul, Billy Porter, and Alan Cumming. Introducing A Strange Loop for a performance earlier in the ceremony, Hudson called it a “brilliant, funny masterpiece.”