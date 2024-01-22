On the latest episode of Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, which aired Monday, the host had a sit-down with none other than rapper and multi-hyphenate Common, who’s made a habit of accumulating awards of his own throughout his many years in entertainment. The two are dating, which Common announced and confirmed after a delightfully sly back and forth.

Hudson introduced Common with a rap of her own, which was both sweet and cringey, before the rapper hopped out dressed in yellow and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The pair talked about both being from the South Side of Chicago, and then got down to business.

“I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question,” Hudson said flirtatiously. “Are you dating anyone?”

“So, yes, and I’m in a relationship that with is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life,” Common said, laughing. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to Earth about her, she’s talented, but I set my standard kinda high cause she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show... what about you, though? How’s your love life?”

“I’m dating as well, and I am very happy,” Hudson replied. “Are you happy in your relationship?”

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common confirmed. “Seriously, for me, it’s one of them things where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful, I thank God each and every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

“We keep it private, but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is; how great she is,” Common continued.

“I feel that same way about my partner,” Hudson concluded, smiling.

“I feel like I have grown and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type,” Common told Hoda Kotb, also on Monday (he’s doing the rounds to promote his new book, And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Yourself).

Kotb had just asked whether he thinks Hudson is “the one.”

“At some point in my life, I may want to do that,” he said. “I would communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”