Jennifer Hudson to Judge ‘Idol’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at E! News
The inmates are running the asylum! Fox has signed former contestant Jennifer Hudson to be a judge as part of the next overhaul of American Idol, E! News reports. Hudson, who only came in seventh in the third season but later went on to win an Oscar for Dreamgirls and become super famous, will reportedly be joined by other graduates of the show at the judge's table. At the top of the wish list: Kelly Clarkson, the first champ, who is said to be close to signing a contract; Adam Lambert, who came in second on the eighth season; and Clay Aiken, the runner-up of the second season. As for last season’s judges, they’re all getting the ax.