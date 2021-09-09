CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Child With Art Dealer Husband
MOTHER!
Read it at People
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, a rep for the actress confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday. The Oscar winner is expecting her first child with her art gallery director husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, 37. The Silver Linings Playbook actress and Maroney have been together since June 2018, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on Rhode Island just over a year later. She called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” in a 2019 podcast episode. It hasn’t yet been revealed if the baby is due before or after the upcoming release of Lawrence’s next movie, the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up, which will also star Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.