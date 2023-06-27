Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was ‘Immediately’ Rejected for ‘Twilight’
NO CALLBACK
It turns out Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t cut out to play vampire-lover Bella Swan in Twilight. In an interview on The Rewatchables podcast, the Oscar-winning actress shared that she was “immediately” rejected for the role, famously played by Kristen Stewart. “My life would’ve been totally different,” she said. But the same fears that made Lawrence glad she wasn’t sucked into the multibillion-dollar romance saga almost made her back out of The Hunger Games. “I have to churn out movies in between so that I’m not only known for this franchise,” she said. “I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness,” Lawrence continued. “I don’t think you understand this level of fame… I just assumed it was gonna be like Twilight, like the Twilight-level fame, and that was just never something I had in mind.” Lawrence said she would’ve been “miserable” if she had made it onto the Twilight cast. “I wanted to do indies, and I wanted to do good films, but I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet,” she said.