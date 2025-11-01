Jennifer Lawrence Says Talking Trump Would ‘Just Add Fuel to a Fire’
Jennifer Lawrence is feeling less certain about speaking out against Donald Trump. In an appearance on “The Interview” podcast for The New York Times, the Hunger Games star said she didn’t want to “add fuel to the fire” of the division in America being sown by the second Trump administration. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Lawrence if she wanted to continue speaking out about Trump after Lawrence penned an open letter decrying the state of country following the 2024 election. “I don’t really know if I should,” said Lawrence. “I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.” Later on, Lawrence wondered if speaking out against the Trump administration could turn people off from her movies. “I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change the world because they don’t like my political opinions,” she said. Though no longer keen on speaking out against Trump, Lawrence is promoting her politics through her art. Through her production company Excellent Cadaver, she funded Bread and Roses, which follows three women in Afghanistan during the 2021 Taliban offensive, and an abortion documentary called Zurawski v Texas.