Jennifer Lawrence Trips (Again) at the Oscars, Internet Goes Nuts

Oh, J. Law.

America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence, was gliding down the Oscars red carpet Sunday evening in a stunning gown designed by Christian Dior. She paused to wave to her fans and then... it happened again. The 23-year-old actress took another tumble heard 'round the world, collapsing in a heap on the red carpet, before recovering valiantly. Yet another chapter in the "J. Law's Clumsiness is So Endearing" saga. And boy, she really is.

The gaffe was reminiscent of last year, when Lawrence, clad in a giant Dior Haute Couture white gown, tripped while climbing the stairs to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her mesmerizing turn as a Goth widow in David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook. The Internet, naturally, went nuts.

Lawrence is up for her third Oscar nomination for her fiery turn as Rosalyn Rosenfeld, a kooky Long Island housewife armed with an updo and "sweet and sow-ah" topcoat, in the sexy caper American Hustle. She's also a frontrunner to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Let's hope she keeps her balance if she emerges victorious.