Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

An air traffic controller at a Washington D.C. airport has been charged with assault and battery following a brawl in the control tower. Damon Marsalis Gaines, 39, was charged over the scrap with colleagues at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on March 27. It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation but officers from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded to the scuffle. Gaines, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was placed on administrative leave pending a Federal Aviation Administration investigation. This latest incident follows a string of near-misses and aviation disasters at the D.C. airport after a midair collision in January that killed 67 people. Just last week, a Delta flight nearly collided with an Air Force jet, setting off warning alarms in the cockpit of the passenger plane. On Saturday there was another close call after a kite hit a United Airlines plan landing at the Reagan National Airport.
