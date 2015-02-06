Jennifer Lawrence’s Fierce Naked Snake Photo

“You should cower with shame.” With those words, a defiant mad-as-hell-and-not-going-to-take-it-anymore Jennifer Lawrence verbally undressed the morally bankrupt hackers that breached her iCloud and disseminated a cache of nude images of the actress online.

The accompanying Vanity Fair cover story, written by V.F. contributing editor Sam Kashner and shot by renowned lensman Patrick Demarchelier painted a picture of a resilient Lawrence who, in the words of Kashner, came out swinging at her perps and critics. And Demarchelier’s striking cover photo drove the point home—featuring the Hunger Games star topless and resting in a pool of water sporting a vacant zero fucks given gaze. It was, it seems, Lawrence’s way of wrestling back ownership over her body from those who attempted to steal her power. Demarchelier was immortalized in the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada with the Meryl Streep-delivered query, “Did Demarchelier confirm?”

Now, an outtake from the Demarchelier shoot boasts Lawrence in the nude, her body draped in a gigantic Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor. The photo, taken July 29 of last year, is an homage to Richard Avedon’s 1981 Vogue portrait of Nastassja Kinski. According to V.F., even though the two were only separated by a “a long metal rod with a hook at the end,” Lawrence was very comfortable with the snake—that is, until it “took a fancy to her neck” and then had to be retired to its box.

“Jennifer has the perfect combination of strength, sexuality, and humor, and, above all, tomboy to pull this off,” said V.F. fashion and style director Jessica Diehl, who styled the shoot. (Editor's Note: There is nothing remotely "tomboy" about this photo.)

To this writer, the image recalls Hedwig and the Angry Inch star Neil Patrick Harris’ recent photo shot by Annie Liebovitz for last year’s Vanity Fair depicting the entertainer topless with a boa hanging on his body, its tail buried in his pants. Or, of course, there’s the Britney Spears’ iconic performance of “I’m A Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards wherein the pop diva emerged in a lime green bikini raising an albino python named Banana over her head.

Britney, for her part, still wonders what her snake is up to. Perhaps, a decade from now, J. Law will wonder the same.