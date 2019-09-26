CHEAT SHEET
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Perform in 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Pop stars Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, and Shakira will perform in the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Lopez tweeted out a picture of Shakira and wrote, “This is happening. 02.02.20” in a Thursday tweet—referring to the slated date of the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. At the same time, Shakira also posted a picture of J.Lo on Twitter with the caption, “Get ready 02.02.20.” The photos feature both women wearing jewelry with the Pepsi symbol, the official sponsor of the halftime show. The pair later posted matching tweets confirming their upcoming performance. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!,” Shakira wrote, tagging Lopez. According to the official Pepsi Twitter account, the halftime show will be the first time Lopez and Shakira share a stage.