Jennifer Lopez Announces First Tour in 5 Years

Clad in a luxurious, purple fur coat and clutching a microphone in the freezing New York City weather, megastar Jennifer Lopez announced on Today on Thursday that she would be going on tour this summer for the first time in five years.

The “This is Me...Now” tour, tied to both her new album—her first in over a decade—and the release of her musical extravaganza feature film, will consist of over 30 North American cities and will kick off in June, she said.

According to Live Nation, Lopez’s last, 2019 tour grossed over $50 million.

Lopez has been on a promotional tear of late connected to her new releases, the most notable of which is the 65-minute movie charting her star-crossed romance with Ben Affleck that cost $20 million dollars to make and which she self-financed.

The movie, which will be made available to watch on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. today, is already getting favorable reviews, with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed’s Coleman Spilde describing it as a “Marvel-grade cinematic spectacle that matches the album’s extravagant emotional base.”

And in addition to the tour and that new film, Lopez also announced a documentary project with Amazon called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. That film is slated to drop on Feb. 27 and, according to its official description, “offers unflinching access to Jennifer’s most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me…Now” including “interviews with her inner circle” and “candid home moments.”