‘Heartsick’ Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez, who’s been plagued by rumors this month that both her marriage and her Las Vegas residency are on the rocks, has now canceled her upcoming This is Me...Now tour.

In a statement posted to her website, Lopez wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Lopez’s reps at Live Nation told The Daily Beast on Friday that she is canceling the tour to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

On her website, Lopez added that concertgoers who’d purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will have their purchases refunded immediately, while those who purchased elsewhere should inquire about refunds on their own.

The news comes amid rampant speculation about J.Lo’s marriage to Ben Affleck, which some have speculated is on the skids. On top of that, reports surfaced this week that claimed her upcoming Vegas residency was in trouble due to low ticket sales.

The This is Me...Now tour has hit several speed bumps since it was first announced in February alongside Lopez’s album of the same name. In March, she canceled several of the dates, citing logistical issues. Then, in April, amid speculation about lagging ticket sales, Lopez rebranded the show as This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits, in an apparent effort to broaden its appeal.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, before making stops in more than 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada. It would have been Lopez’s first tour in five years.