Jennifer Lopez Feels Like ‘An Outsider’ in Tinseltown

Jennifer Lopez has a confession to make: she feels like an “outsider” in Hollywood. The 52 year-old triple threat and one half of the reunited Bennifer may be an A-list actress and former Super Bowl performer, but she said in a recent promo for her beauty line that, “I think for me, I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong, um, and like most people there’s so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes.” Lopez’s net worth is reportedly $400 million.