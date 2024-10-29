J.Lo, the World’s Most Famous Puerto Rican Entertainer, to Speak at Harris Rally

The one-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers player Charvarius Ward has died, the cornerback announced on Instagram Tuesday. Ward wrote that his daughter, Amari Joy, tragically passed away on Monday morning. “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery,” Ward wrote. “She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.”
A cause of death was not shared. Ward and his partner, Monique, had Amani Joy in Nov. 2022. In March, Ward shared a sweet post about his daughter to mark World Down Syndrome Day. “I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God. Being Amani’s dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be,” he wrote. The 49ers shared their condolences with Ward’s family in a statement: “We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT