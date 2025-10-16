Jennifer Lopez Throws Subtle Shade at Ex Ben Affleck Over ‘Real Love’

Jennifer Lopez got candid about her love life and appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at ex-husband Ben Affleck during a revealing chat with Howard Stern on Wednesday. “I’ve never truly been loved,” the 56-year-old singer and actress admitted on The Howard Stern Show, adding that while she’s “loved someone,” her partners “weren’t capable” of loving her back. “They don’t have it in them,” Lopez said. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.” Lopez, who finalized her divorce from Affleck earlier this year, reflected that her exes “gave me all of it, every time—all the rings, all the things I could ever want... the houses, the rings, the marriage—all of it.” But when Stern pressed her, asking if those men “didn’t love” her, Lopez didn’t hesitate: “They didn’t.” She also admitted she “didn’t love [herself]” at the time. The comments come months after Lopez and Affleck reunited amicably on the red carpet for Kiss of the Spider Woman. A source told Page Six the exes “like each other so much more when they’re not married.”

