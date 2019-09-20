Jennifer Lopez Walks Versace Show in Green Grammys Dress She Wore 20 Years Ago

Read it at Vogue
Jennifer Lopez finished off the Versace runway show in Milan wearing a recreation of her infamous green Grammys dress from 2000. Vogue reports that the singer and actress strutted down the red carpet while her hit “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” played, and then did another victory lap alongside Donatella Versace.
Back in February 2000, J. Lo showed up to the Grammy Awards in an emerald-printed Versace gown that was completely see-through and cut down below her belly button. So many people Googled the frock back then that the search engine’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin felt compelled to add an image search feature.