J.Lo’s Raging Ex Accuses Her of Cheating

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, is hitting back at her claim that “she’s never been loved.” The actor, 51, took to Instagram for an extensive rant responding to Lopez’s recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, in which she said, “I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that [my exes] are not capable. … They don’t have it in them.” “Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your Victim card,” responded Noa, who was married to the Kiss of the Spider Woman star, 56, from 1997 to 1998. “The problem [is] not us… The problem [is] you. You the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ a few times.” Noa went on to claim that after being unfaithful, Lopez “begged [him] to stay because at the time [she] didn’t want bad press.” “You wanted to continue Cheating and lying. I couldn’t stay anymore,” wrote Noa. “That’s why I divorced you.” After the couple separated in 1998, Lopez went on to marry three more times: to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and to Ben Affleck from 2022 to their January 2025 divorce. Noa never remarried. Lopez’s representatives did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

New York Post