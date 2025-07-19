Jennifer Love Hewitt does not know what Sarah Michelle Gellar did last summer. In fact, she barely knows her at all. The 46-year-old actress, who rose to prominence in the ’90s on Party of Five, revealed to Vulture this week that she has not spoken with her former costar since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer came out in 1997. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said of the decades of reporting on their long-running feud. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Hewitt added that she and Gellar “literally” have not talked “since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out.” The mid-’90s horror flick is the same film where Gellar met Freddie Prinze Jr., her now-husband of 23 years. (Hewitt played Prinze’s girlfriend in the film, while Ryan Phillippe played Gellar’s love interest.) “On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” said Hewitt. Hewitt is currently starring in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, reprising her role as Julie James alongside Prinze’s Ray Bronson. Gellar also makes a quick cameo, playing Helen Shivers. But rumors of the rift between Hewitt and Gellar were reignited after the two showed up for the July 14 premiere but did not pose together on the red carpet. Gellar, however, has also shut down speculation about any sort of clash.