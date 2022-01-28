Woman Accused of Manipulating Boyfriend Into ‘Executing’ Her Husband Pleads Guilty
‘depraved and calculated’
Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, has accepted a plea agreement for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against her husband, who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend while the couple walked their dog in 2020. Faith was initially hit with an obstruction of justice charge in the murder case, but authorities later discovered emails between Faith’s boyfriend, Darrin Ruben Lopez, and an email account that Faith created under her husband’s name where she—as her husband—“[taunted] Mr. Lopez with details of extreme physical and sexual abuse that never occurred,” according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Faith waived her defendant rights and pleaded guilty to the charge, and plans to provide information and testimony about her role in the death of her husband, Jamie Faith. “Ms. Faith’s alleged murder-for-hire scheme was depraved and calculated. She preyed on her boyfriend’s protective instinct and his pocketbook in order to convince him to execute her husband,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.