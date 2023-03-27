Jennifer Siebel Newsom Shares Warning Video After Skin Cancer Surgery
‘A LITTLE REMINDER’
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of the California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shared a video warning to “youngsters who think you’re invincible” revealing the scar on her face following a surgical procedure for skin cancer. California’s first partner uploaded the clip on her Instagram on Sunday saying she’d spent the weekend recovering from her “second small Mohs surgery for carcinoma.” Mohs surgery involves incrementally cutting away layers of skin until cancer is no longer detectable. Despite saying she’d been in “good hands” with her surgical team, Siebel Newsom said: “I don’t recommend it! And any surgery you can avoid—avoid it. So make sure you take care of yourselves. Again, get those regular check-ups with the dermatologist.” Siebel Newsom also encouraged viewers to wear hats and sunblock, and said she’d had a “little spot” that she took too long to go and get checked.