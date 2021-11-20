A Woman’s Quest to Solve Her Grandma’s 40-Year-Old Motel Murder

One of Jennifer Tybo’s earliest memories is of being lifted over her grandmother’s open casket during her funeral service, and trying to wake her up.

It was 1983, and the 71-year-old’s neck was wrapped in a silk scarf to cover bruising. Her fingernails were also still dirty from what family members described as a desperate fight for her life days earlier.

But Jennifer Tybo said she simply remembers thinking her beloved grandmother, Agnes Tybo, was peacefully at rest. She reached out, hoping to get her to open her eyes.