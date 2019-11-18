‘NEVER TRUMPER’
Trump Calls Pence Aide ‘Never Trumper’ Ahead of Public Impeachment Testimony
President Trump on Sunday attacked Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s top national security aide, ahead of her public testimony this week, adding to his attacks on those cooperating with the impeachment inquiry. “Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!” he said in a tweet. Williams testified in closed-door deposition earlier this month that she felt Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter seemed “unusual and inappropriate.” Williams will publicly testify in the inquiry Tuesday morning. Last week, Trump tweeted about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying, which she called “very intimidating.”