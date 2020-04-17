Feds Charge Doctor Who Allegedly Sold Coronavirus ‘Miracle Cure’ to Covert FBI Agent
A San Diego physician has been accused of selling an undercover FBI agent a COVID-19 “miracle cure” that included a generic version of Viagra and the anti-malarial drug touted by President Donald Trump. Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley, who runs Skinny Beach Med Spa in Carmel Valley, allegedly told the agent that his treatment—which included the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine—was a “magic bullet” which was “almost too good to be true.” Staley’s “concierge medical package,” costing $3,995 for a family of four, contained hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, generic versions of Xanax and Viagra, and azithromycin—an antibiotic often called a Z-Pak that’s used to treat some sexually transmitted infections. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, Staley, 44, will be arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court on one count of mail fraud.